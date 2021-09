Through the American Rescue Plan Act, Pittsfield, Massachusetts is preparing to spend $32 million in federal relief aid. The city has received half of the funding already, with the second portion expected to arrive next spring. As Pittsfield continues to recover from the economic recession that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Linda Tyer has turned to the community to determine how to best spend the fortune. In addition to a series of forums focused on issues like housing, tourism, and public health, Pittsfield has a survey on spending the money on its website that’s open until Wednesday evening. WAMC spoke to Tyer about what she’s hearing from city residents.