Cheyenne calendar: Coming events
(CHEYENNE, WY) Cheyenne has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM - Meet and Greet in front of Capitol 11:00 AM - Governor's Proclamation - Capitol Steps 11:30 AM - Continued activities
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Celebrate 35 Years of Friends with Michael W. Smith as he takes new music and fan favorites on the road!
