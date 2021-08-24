Cheyenne calendar: Coming events

(CHEYENNE, WY) Cheyenne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

WAVES - Partners of Students with Disabilities Day Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM - Meet and Greet in front of Capitol 11:00 AM - Governor's Proclamation - Capitol Steps 11:30 AM - Continued activities

The Fab Four Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

Michael W. Smith Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Celebrate 35 Years of Friends with Michael W. Smith as he takes new music and fan favorites on the road!