Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne calendar: Coming events

Cheyenne Today
Cheyenne Today
 7 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Cheyenne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQq1N_0bbPYIv000

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHB2Q_0bbPYIv000

WAVES - Partners of Students with Disabilities Day

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM - Meet and Greet in front of Capitol 11:00 AM - Governor's Proclamation - Capitol Steps 11:30 AM - Continued activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXls6_0bbPYIv000

The Fab Four

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgcR6_0bbPYIv000

Michael W. Smith

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Celebrate 35 Years of Friends with Michael W. Smith as he takes new music and fan favorites on the road!

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

