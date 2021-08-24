Live events Poughkeepsie — what’s coming up

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Poughkeepsie:

Wizard Fest 9/23 Poughkeepsie Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

School Board Regular Meeting - Warring Elementary School Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 283 Mansion St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Warring Elementary School: Tuesday, August 24 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Bring a Friend to Choir Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 55 Wilbur Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY

If you have ever wondered about what it is like to sing in choir or even if you just want to try something new please join us in Room 118 for a casual, fun musical event. We will spend some time...

Back To School Backpack Distribution Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 149 N Clinton St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Changepoint Church & Community Matters 2 - "CM2" are thrilled to announce the distribution event for the backpack drive that will be running through the month of August . This backpack...

Poughkeepsie Jazz Project Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY

The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project (PKJP) was created in 2012 with the goal of maintaining live jazz culture and community in Poughkeepsie. Since its inception, The PKJP has presented a weekly jazz jam...