Decatur, IL

Decatur calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Live events are coming to Decatur.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9IN0_0bbPY6PX00

Three Dog Night with special guest Danny McGaw

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

The one and only Three Dog Night will be playing a night full of hit songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV5x9_0bbPY6PX00

Say the Word Tour 2021 featuring Unspoken, Josh Wilson & Mickey Bell

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Come out for a night of music the entire family can enjoy from Unspoken and Josh Wilson with special guest, comedian Mickey Bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTKFh_0bbPY6PX00

Kool & The Gang with special guest Deja Voodoo

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

The iconic Kool & The Gang return to Decatur for a night of live music you don't want to miss. Dance the night away at The Devon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC2QA_0bbPY6PX00

TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event: Register to Attend!

Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1750 N 21st St, Decatur, IL

Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Most electronic items will be accepted free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QYcY_0bbPY6PX00

AUDITIONS!! - DHOP Worship Teams

Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1920 N Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL

If you are a singer, musician or worship leader and would like to serve our city as we intercede and ministry to the Lord at DHOP, please audition and become a part!! The purpose and heart of DHOP...

