Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg events calendar

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Hattiesburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:

SHIFT: From Drug War to Drug Health Drug Policy Summit

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This day long event will explore the root causes of addiction and harm-reduction policy alternatives to our current system.

Joe Nichols and Tyler Braden

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Joe Nichols, Tyler Braden, and Sam DonaldLIVE at the LAWN at Lake Terrace

SOUTHERNSOUL HOMECOMING @VFW STARRING BIG POKEY BEAR LIVE IN CONCERT

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 108 Market St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

LIVE IN CONCERT HOMECOMING SATURDAY OCT 9TH STARRING BIG POKEY BEAR AN CELEBRITY GUEST HOSTED BY @MSJAZZ2U

Bricks in the Wall - The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Bricks in the Wall - The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

