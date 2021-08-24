Medford events coming up

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

Shook Twins ( Sunday) Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“The Shook Twins have sass and spunk to spare! Their live show is tons of fun to behold.” – Laura Veirs

Ashland High School Class of 2011 Reunion Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501

It has been 10 years since we all graduated from AHS and that is worthy of celebration!

Pottery Booth at the Medford Farmers Market Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 501 E Main St, Medford, OR

Visit us at our Booth at the Medford Growers and Crafters Market every Thursday until mid-November from 8:30 - 1:30! We love farmers markets! Organic, local, beautiful, community, handcrafted with...

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 2310 Voorhies Rd, Medford, OR 97501

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience in the elegant and inviting Voorhies Mansion.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Medford, OR 97501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!