Medford events coming up
(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Medford area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501
“The Shook Twins have sass and spunk to spare! Their live show is tons of fun to behold.” – Laura Veirs
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501
It has been 10 years since we all graduated from AHS and that is worthy of celebration!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 501 E Main St, Medford, OR
Visit us at our Booth at the Medford Growers and Crafters Market every Thursday until mid-November from 8:30 - 1:30! We love farmers markets! Organic, local, beautiful, community, handcrafted with...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 2310 Voorhies Rd, Medford, OR 97501
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience in the elegant and inviting Voorhies Mansion.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Medford, OR 97501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
