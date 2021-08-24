Jackson calendar: What's coming up
(JACKSON, TN) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 433 E Lafayette St, Jackson, TN
This month we'll read Toys Go Out by Emily Jenkins. Contact the Children's Department to sign up and borrow a copy of the book if you need one. We'll meet on Thursday mornings to briefly discuss...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM
Address: 146 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN
The Sacred Heart of Jesus (Jackson, TN) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 5p.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:30 PM
Address: 299 Maple Street, Jackson, TN 38301
Look under EVENTS on our fb page https://www.facebook.com/MDAndersonPlanetarium for show title and description!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 7 Jackson Walk Plaza, Jackson, TN 38301
Learn shibori binding & folding technique and a bit about indigo dyeing as well!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 400 South Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301
Former NFL Player and Entrepreneur, Eddie George will be in West Tennessee to support Area Relief Ministries
