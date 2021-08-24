Cancel
Jackson, TN

Jackson calendar: What's coming up

Jackson Times
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

Family Read Aloud Book Club

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 433 E Lafayette St, Jackson, TN

This month we'll read Toys Go Out by Emily Jenkins. Contact the Children's Department to sign up and borrow a copy of the book if you need one. We'll meet on Thursday mornings to briefly discuss...

USJ Girls Varsity Soccer @ SHJHS

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 146 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN

The Sacred Heart of Jesus (Jackson, TN) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 5p.

Copy of University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium show

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 299 Maple Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Look under EVENTS on our fb page https://www.facebook.com/MDAndersonPlanetarium for show title and description!

Indigo Shibori Workshop

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 Jackson Walk Plaza, Jackson, TN 38301

Learn shibori binding & folding technique and a bit about indigo dyeing as well!

Eddie George at the Area Relief Ministries Annual Salt & Light Banquet

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 South Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301

Former NFL Player and Entrepreneur, Eddie George will be in West Tennessee to support Area Relief Ministries

ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

