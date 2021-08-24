Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVf89_0bbPXxdE00

Colby Corino's 25th Anniversary

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 111 Wilmington Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540

106.5 WSFL, Silk Spade Media, Superjaw, and Premier Wrestling Federation come together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Colby Corino!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjCaq_0bbPXxdE00

Whole Vet/O2O Military Career Transition Day at the American Legion

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Co-hosted by Whole Vet and Onward to Opportunity, this is an event for transitioning Veterans and servicemembers and their families.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mxvib_0bbPXxdE00

Powerful Tools for Caregivers- 1st Class

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

A free 6 week workshop for caregivers. The classes provide tips to: -Reduce stress -Improve self-confidence -Manage time, set goals, and solve problems -Better communicate feelings -Make tough...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3ejb_0bbPXxdE00

Pop Evil

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC

Bombs Away Tattoo & Johnny Cutt Promotions Proudly Present Pop Evil The Versatile Tour 2021 with special guests Zero 9:36 BRKN Love General Admission tickets on sale: Thursday, May 27 @ 10:00 AM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxnZY_0bbPXxdE00

The Strat Reunion

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

The Strat Reunion is happening this Labor Day! A Night Of Nostalgia - Hottest White Party Of The Summer!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
85
Followers
198
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colby Corino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Wsfl#Silk Spade Media#Whole Vet#Opportunity#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy