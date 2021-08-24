Flagstaff calendar: What's coming up

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Flagstaff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flagstaff:

John Craigie with Special Guest Daniel Rodriguez Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Greenhouse Productions & Flagstaff Arts Council present John Craigie in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts Wed, September 15, 2021

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Coconino Center for the Art is pleased to present Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks in concert! Doors 7pm/Show 7:30pm - Tickets: $25 Adv/$30 Dos

Hocus Pocus Fall Festival Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 7 South Mikes Pike Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

It's called Hocus Pocus and it's about to get weird!

Clothing Swap and Sip Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 13 North San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Swap your old clothes and snag some "new to you" clothes!