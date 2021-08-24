Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

What’s up Florence: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vjSv_0bbPXpZQ00

8th ANNUAL VISIBLE & VIABLE COMMUNITY IMPACT DAY & SICKLE CELL WALK

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 842 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501

The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation is a non-profit United Way agency serving sickle cell clients and their families.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f247c_0bbPXpZQ00

The Blue Rose Gala

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Come and celebrate the legacy of Farrah Turner with an evening filled with entertainment and liveliness.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRRoW_0bbPXpZQ00

3rd Annual 22Kfor22

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

3rd Annual Non Profit {VetLife4Life} 22Kfor22 Raising Awareness for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AUAN_0bbPXpZQ00

Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs | November 14th | (Florence)

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 2443 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: November 14th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School 2443 West Lucas Street)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpQIm_0bbPXpZQ00

"Leaving a Legacy" Photoshoot & Luncheon

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 135 South Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29501

Our 2nd annual "Leaving a Legacy" Photoshoot & Luncheon. We are excited to be able to celebrate our young men - Join us!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Florence Voice

Florence Voice

Florence, SC
126
Followers
205
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Suicide#Live Events#Sc 29501#United Way#Sun Nov 11#Kenneth Shuler School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy