What’s up Florence: Local events calendar

(FLORENCE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

8th ANNUAL VISIBLE & VIABLE COMMUNITY IMPACT DAY & SICKLE CELL WALK Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 842 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501

The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation is a non-profit United Way agency serving sickle cell clients and their families.

The Blue Rose Gala Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Come and celebrate the legacy of Farrah Turner with an evening filled with entertainment and liveliness.

3rd Annual 22Kfor22 Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

3rd Annual Non Profit {VetLife4Life} 22Kfor22 Raising Awareness for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 2443 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: November 14th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School 2443 West Lucas Street)

"Leaving a Legacy" Photoshoot & Luncheon Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 135 South Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29501

Our 2nd annual "Leaving a Legacy" Photoshoot & Luncheon. We are excited to be able to celebrate our young men - Join us!