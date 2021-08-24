What’s up Covington: Local events calendar

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

Farmers Market Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: North, 6252 Hwy 212, Covington, GA

Support Local Business Our Farmers Market will feature Fresh Produce from Local Farmers. We will also have herbs, fresh flowers, baked goods, jams, coffee, local artisans, and more!

Volleyball Cteam vs Apalachee/Eastside Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10245 Eagle Dr, Covington, GA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Monroe Area High School: Wednesday, August 25 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Oakmont Lane Back 2 School Block Party Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Oakmont Lane, Covington, GA 30016

It's been a while .... Lets get together and have some FUN for ALL AGES

Wine and Pamper Party Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Complimentary spa experience! Relax with a mini massage or a mini facial and enjoy a glass of wine and oxygen lounge session!

Comedy Night Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014

Comedy Night Benefit for ARI, featuring Award-Winning Comedian and Actor, Bone Hampton & emceed by Award-Winning Comedian, Lisa Mills!