Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

What’s up Covington: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 7 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091n9H_0bbPXn3C00

Farmers Market

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: North, 6252 Hwy 212, Covington, GA

Support Local Business Our Farmers Market will feature Fresh Produce from Local Farmers. We will also have herbs, fresh flowers, baked goods, jams, coffee, local artisans, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNiKf_0bbPXn3C00

Volleyball Cteam vs Apalachee/Eastside

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10245 Eagle Dr, Covington, GA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Monroe Area High School: Wednesday, August 25 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAR8D_0bbPXn3C00

Oakmont Lane Back 2 School Block Party

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Oakmont Lane, Covington, GA 30016

It's been a while .... Lets get together and have some FUN for ALL AGES

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qzPI_0bbPXn3C00

Wine and Pamper Party

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Complimentary spa experience! Relax with a mini massage or a mini facial and enjoy a glass of wine and oxygen lounge session!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeJOw_0bbPXn3C00

Comedy Night

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014

Comedy Night Benefit for ARI, featuring Award-Winning Comedian and Actor, Bone Hampton & emceed by Award-Winning Comedian, Lisa Mills!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
83
Followers
171
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Wine#Baked Goods#Standup Comedy#Ga Support#Local Farmers#Monroe Area High School#Ga 30014
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy