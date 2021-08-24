Cancel
Pentagon on wretched conditions for Afghans at Qatar base: "Nobody’s making excuses"

By Ivana Saric
Axios
 7 days ago
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday that "nobody is making excuses" and "everybody's focused on trying" to improve the conditions at the Qatar air base housing Afghan evacuees after Axios reported the the base was awash with loose feces and urine and a rat infestation. Driving the news: In an...

