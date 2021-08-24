Kennewick calendar: What's coming up
(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kennewick:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336
One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1500 South Oak Street Building #20, Kennewick, WA
Since 1949, features fun for the entire family including chldren's activities, entertainment, rides, music, commercial vendors, livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits, PRCA Rodeo...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:15 PM
This Full Moon is in Aquarius…again ♒️🌕🕉 Come gather on the Full moon and allow yourself to soak up the healing light this Moon has to offer! You’ll be guided through Chandra Namaskar or Moon...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA
oin us to support our longtime friend and Tri-Cities Artist, Michelle. We love her and want to support her through her breast cancer battle. Artist Aubrey is donating her time and Connie is...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 5601 West Clearwater Avenue, Suite 103, Kennewick, WA 99336
Grace Generation Church in Person! This week - Proud to be an American? Part 1
