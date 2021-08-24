Kennewick calendar: What's coming up

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kennewick:

Beer Yoga At Moonshot Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336

One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.

Benton-Franklin County Fair and Rodeo Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 South Oak Street Building #20, Kennewick, WA

Since 1949, features fun for the entire family including chldren's activities, entertainment, rides, music, commercial vendors, livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits, PRCA Rodeo...

August’s Full Moon Gathering Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:15 PM

This Full Moon is in Aquarius…again ♒️🌕🕉 Come gather on the Full moon and allow yourself to soak up the healing light this Moon has to offer! You’ll be guided through Chandra Namaskar or Moon...

Michelle Tvedt Fundraiser – Tri Cities LIVE Paint Party! Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA

oin us to support our longtime friend and Tri-Cities Artist, Michelle. We love her and want to support her through her breast cancer battle. Artist Aubrey is donating her time and Connie is...

Grace Generation Church In Person Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5601 West Clearwater Avenue, Suite 103, Kennewick, WA 99336

Grace Generation Church in Person! This week - Proud to be an American? Part 1