Kennewick, WA

Kennewick calendar: What's coming up

Kennewick Voice
 7 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kennewick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S03fZ_0bbPXhkq00

Beer Yoga At Moonshot

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336

One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5JBi_0bbPXhkq00

Benton-Franklin County Fair and Rodeo

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 South Oak Street Building #20, Kennewick, WA

Since 1949, features fun for the entire family including chldren's activities, entertainment, rides, music, commercial vendors, livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits, PRCA Rodeo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIrKz_0bbPXhkq00

August’s Full Moon Gathering

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:15 PM

This Full Moon is in Aquarius…again ♒️🌕🕉 Come gather on the Full moon and allow yourself to soak up the healing light this Moon has to offer! You’ll be guided through Chandra Namaskar or Moon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UioFt_0bbPXhkq00

Michelle Tvedt Fundraiser – Tri Cities LIVE Paint Party!

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA

oin us to support our longtime friend and Tri-Cities Artist, Michelle. We love her and want to support her through her breast cancer battle. Artist Aubrey is donating her time and Connie is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwyNN_0bbPXhkq00

Grace Generation Church In Person

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5601 West Clearwater Avenue, Suite 103, Kennewick, WA 99336

Grace Generation Church in Person! This week - Proud to be an American? Part 1

