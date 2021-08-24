Mansfield events coming soon

(MANSFIELD, OH) Live events are lining up on the Mansfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mansfield:

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 365 N Lexington-Springmill Rd, Mansfield, OH

Ontario, Ohio – Pizza Hut – Wingstreet, 365 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd., for the weekly Cruise-In. Giveaways, door prizes, food discount for cruisers. Great hits from the ’50’s to the ’90’s. No...

Boys Varsity Soccer vs Willard City Schools Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Sport: Soccer Level: Boys Varsity Team: St. Peter’s High School – Mansfield Site: Spartan Fields Subsite: Pat Curran Field

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Mansfield Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Mansfield, OH 44901

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Girls JV Volleyball vs Crestview High School / Middle School Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls JV Team: St. Peter’s High School – Mansfield Site: Franciscan Activity Center Subsite: Franciscan Activity Center

Owl Prowl Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH

Ever wonder what happens at Gorman Nature Center after dark? Here is your chance to find out. Join the GNC staff for an evening owl prowl! Come to GNC to learn all about our local owls, see...