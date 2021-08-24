Live events coming up in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Monroe is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroe:

Saturday Night Fever Dance w/ Hot Rod Thompson Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Saturday Night Fever Dance w/ Hot Rod Thompson at 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe, LA 71203-4960, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Run with Mizuno - Tuesday Night Run Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA

Try out the NEW Mizuno Wave Rider 25 for free during our weekly Tuesday night run! After your run/walk, stick around for refreshments and conversation. The NEW 25th edition of Mizuno’s classic...

Dukes of Country at The Hub Music Hall! Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Remember when country was fun? Remember when Country was cool? Come "experience" the 70's and 80's of country music, THE DUKES OF COUNTRY!

The Angel Starr Concert Part 2 Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:40 PM

Address: 405 Glenmar Avenue, Kilbourne Hall, Monroe, LA 71201

Join Gospel Recording Artist, Angel Starr for a night of Praise to our God. This concert is done in memory of Connie Tarver, Angel's Sister.

SUNDAY FUNDAY (DAY TRIPPIN’) Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Day Trippin’ Each & EVERY Sunday @ Miros Food Specials|Drink Specials|Hookahs|Sections|Live Dj’s Age & security strictly enforced