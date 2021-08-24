Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 7 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QedxX_0bbPXe6f00

Morgantown Rain Barrel workshop 1

Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 278 Greenbag Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

The FODC and MUB rain barrel workshop is back and socially distanced! Learn about storm water and leave with your own rain barrel!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYUIy_0bbPXe6f00

Connecticut Alumni Boat Trip

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Morgantown, WV

Please join us for a family-fun boat trip on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., around the Thimble Islands off the coast of Branford, followed by a stop at Lenny's of Indian Head in Branford.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXbPr_0bbPXe6f00

“In Tents” Story Time and Crafts (Cheat Branch)

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 Crosby Rd, Morgantown, WV

Drop by the Cheat Area Public Library (121 Crosby Road, Morgantown, WV 26508) every Saturday in August from 10-11:30am for STEM-related activities like making slim and paper airplane competitions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odWNs_0bbPXe6f00

City Council Meeting

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 389 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV

City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vV256_0bbPXe6f00

Paint and Sip

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Paint and Sip at 268 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505-5423, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
99
Followers
205
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fodc#Mub#Indian#Wv City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy