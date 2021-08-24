Morgantown calendar: Coming events

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

Morgantown Rain Barrel workshop 1 Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 278 Greenbag Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

The FODC and MUB rain barrel workshop is back and socially distanced! Learn about storm water and leave with your own rain barrel!

Connecticut Alumni Boat Trip Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Morgantown, WV

Please join us for a family-fun boat trip on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., around the Thimble Islands off the coast of Branford, followed by a stop at Lenny's of Indian Head in Branford.

“In Tents” Story Time and Crafts (Cheat Branch) Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 Crosby Rd, Morgantown, WV

Drop by the Cheat Area Public Library (121 Crosby Road, Morgantown, WV 26508) every Saturday in August from 10-11:30am for STEM-related activities like making slim and paper airplane competitions...

City Council Meeting Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 389 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV

City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.

Paint and Sip Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Paint and Sip at 268 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505-5423, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm