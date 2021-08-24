Cancel
Live events on the horizon in Lafayette

Lafayette Post
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STb0b_0bbPXdDw00

Paint your Pet

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2049 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S #13, Lafayette, IN

Please send a high-resolution image of your pet to studio256@paintingwithatwist.com after you complete your online reservation. Class is age 18+ We are located on Veterans Memorial Parkway in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RMNA_0bbPXdDw00

Tuesday on the Trail

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 920 State St, Lafayette, IN

Get a closer look at nature as a guide leads you on an educational walk along our Nature Trail. The Haan Museum rests on five acres near downtown Lafayette, which includes a three acre woods...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K0rX_0bbPXdDw00

Sunday Service

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 820 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN

Welcome, Welcome, Welcome Everybody is welcome at Bethel AME Come join us for Sunday services at Bethel AME Church Bethel AME Church 820 Ferry Street Lafayette, IN 47901 Pastor Pamela Jones Horne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv3ZG_0bbPXdDw00

Beers Across the Wabash

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101-199 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN

About Beers Across The WabashTaste an assortment of ales and lagers from 30 Indiana breweries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyVFY_0bbPXdDw00

VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith / Lafayette, IN

Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 North 6th Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

