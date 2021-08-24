Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

Coming soon: Indio events

Posted by 
Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 7 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Indio calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indio area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaYf5_0bbPXaZl00

Traditional Yoga I

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

A complete practice from meditation to final relaxation and all components of yoga from therapeutic movement, balancing, strengthening to holding poses and deep stretching.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127sjh_0bbPXaZl00

Brad’s Pad Live Music

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Brad’s Pad Live Music: Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs at Fantasy Springs Casino and have a whole lot of...

Learn More

Robert PlantNation - Robert Plant Tribute

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Robert PlantNation will perform on Saturday, August 28 with Crimson Crow getting the music started at 7:30 pm. The Rock Yard is always live, always free, and always outdoors. Guests must be 18...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhP60_0bbPXaZl00

Total Body Strength

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This challenging strength training class will lead you through a variety of exercises with weights to strengthen and tone the entire body. Standing, sitting and floor work will aid in building...

Learn More

Accoustic %26 Unplugged Fridays %26 Saturdays Featuring Mark Gregg %26 Misty Howell

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indio Voice

Indio Voice

Indio, CA
87
Followers
200
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sun City, CA
Indio, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Live Events#Fantasy Springs Casino#Crimson Crow#The Rock Yard#Acoustic Unplugged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy