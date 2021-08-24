Coming soon: Indio events

(INDIO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Indio calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indio area:

Traditional Yoga I Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

A complete practice from meditation to final relaxation and all components of yoga from therapeutic movement, balancing, strengthening to holding poses and deep stretching.



Brad’s Pad Live Music Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Brad’s Pad Live Music: Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs at Fantasy Springs Casino and have a whole lot of...

Robert PlantNation - Robert Plant Tribute Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Robert PlantNation will perform on Saturday, August 28 with Crimson Crow getting the music started at 7:30 pm. The Rock Yard is always live, always free, and always outdoors. Guests must be 18...

Total Body Strength Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This challenging strength training class will lead you through a variety of exercises with weights to strengthen and tone the entire body. Standing, sitting and floor work will aid in building...

Accoustic %26 Unplugged Fridays %26 Saturdays Featuring Mark Gregg %26 Misty Howell Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...