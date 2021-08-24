Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Live events coming up in Saint Joseph

Posted by 
St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are lining up on the Saint Joseph calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Joseph area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZRWQ_0bbPXZdu00

GENEO'S Pizza n Paint - Pumpkin Patch Canvas

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClN4_0bbPXZdu00

DIY Decor & Gifts!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LApge_0bbPXZdu00

Unlock the Dream

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
69
Followers
101
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#Diy Home Decor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy