Coming soon: Lawton events

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Lawton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawton:

Young Professionals of Lawton Day & Night Golf Scramble Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Southwest 11th Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Get Ready to Tee Up! The Young Professionals Presents Day & Night Golf Scramble Friday, September 17th!

Price your products and services to SELL Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

Worried your products and services are overpriced? Or worse, are you underselling your value and losing money? Learn a practical way to approach pricing which will make you competitive and ensure...

Never Thirst Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

Join us for an inspiring time of worship and encouragement as we prepare for our September Outreach Explosion.

Mattie's Birthday Tea Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1008 Southwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Relax and celebrate Mattie's Birthday at an Afternoon Tea at the Historic Mattie Beal Home and maybe win a door prize.

Covid-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 SE Interstate Dr, Lawton, OK

Covid-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic Wednesday, August 25 • 10AM-2PM Located in the Administration Building -Under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian •Please bring photo ID and insurance card...