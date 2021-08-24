Cancel
Lawton, OK

Coming soon: Lawton events

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 7 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Lawton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zfr9J_0bbPXWzj00

Young Professionals of Lawton Day & Night Golf Scramble

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Southwest 11th Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Get Ready to Tee Up! The Young Professionals Presents Day & Night Golf Scramble Friday, September 17th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQCxi_0bbPXWzj00

Price your products and services to SELL

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

Worried your products and services are overpriced? Or worse, are you underselling your value and losing money? Learn a practical way to approach pricing which will make you competitive and ensure...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p9Vk_0bbPXWzj00

Never Thirst

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

Join us for an inspiring time of worship and encouragement as we prepare for our September Outreach Explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDk5y_0bbPXWzj00

Mattie's Birthday Tea

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1008 Southwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Relax and celebrate Mattie's Birthday at an Afternoon Tea at the Historic Mattie Beal Home and maybe win a door prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsYFa_0bbPXWzj00

Covid-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 402 SE Interstate Dr, Lawton, OK

Covid-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic Wednesday, August 25 • 10AM-2PM Located in the Administration Building -Under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian •Please bring photo ID and insurance card...

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

