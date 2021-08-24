Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta events coming up

Valdosta Journal
(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valdosta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqgiB_0bbPXPoe00

VARSITY VS TIFT

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1606 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA

VARSITY VS TIFT at Lowndes High School, 1606 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601, Valdosta, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpqRb_0bbPXPoe00

Heath Deloach

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4038 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA

Slip on those cowboy boots and enjoy rocking country tunes from this South Georgia native.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9nmm_0bbPXPoe00

American Heart BLS/Heartsaver New Instructor Course - Valdosta Campus

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4089 Val Tech Rd, Valdosta, GA

This course is designed for individuals who want to become an American Heart Association Instructor for Basic Life Support CPR training. Also check out other Workshops in Valdosta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BP4DE_0bbPXPoe00

Mama Stone > EVERY THURS IN AUG > AshleyStStation

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Mama Stone > EVERY THURS IN AUG > AshleyStStation at Valdosta, Georgia, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 09:00 pm

