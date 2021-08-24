Cancel
Longview, TX

Longview events calendar

Longview Voice
(LONGVIEW, TX) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTRXW_0bbPXKeF00

Youth LGBT+ Support Groups: Ages 18 and Below

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

LGBT Pride 2021 Events in Longview. Longview Pride and Festivals that you just cannot miss. Stay up to date with all the pride parades, LGBT parties, festivals, and everything to celebrate the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCoQk_0bbPXKeF00

Buffalo Check Sunflowers

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 Tall Pines Ave Ste 5, Longview, TX

Buffalo Check Sunflowers at Painting with a Twist, 100 Tall Pines Ave, Suite 5, Longview, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgDFK_0bbPXKeF00

UDC Faith Tour

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1101 Pine Tree Rd, Longview, TX

Our Faith Tour for this month will be Greggton United Methodist Church. The worship experience will start at 9 AM. We will meet in person for the 9 AM worship at the church. The 9 AM service is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5xRy_0bbPXKeF00

Foster Middle School Reunion Ball

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

A formal ball for a FMS students 80's and 90's to celebrate and reconnect. No tennis shoes or hats allowed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlQXx_0bbPXKeF00

Annual Sickle Cell Awareness Walk

Longview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 American Legion Boulevard, Longview, TX 75601

This year's walk will feature a Live DJ, Food & other Vendors,& also Sickle Cell Trait Testing. Also a Special Appearances by Star Warriors.

