Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 7 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Live events are lining up on the Fort Smith calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Smith area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1iIL_0bbPXBhi00

JV/Varsity Volleyball @ Paris - Southside

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4100 Gary St, Fort Smith, AR

Thursday August 26, 2021: Event listing from Southside: Thursday, August 26 from 5:00 PM to 11:59 PMSHS Volleyball Schedule

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbaX7_0bbPXBhi00

Apples, Beer, & Chili at Christ the King

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2121 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

Enjoy an adult's night out with all the apple desserts, home brew beer, and chili you can handle! There will be music and games too.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saZNr_0bbPXBhi00

The Swade Diablos

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR

The Swade Diablos at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, Arkansas, États-Unis 72901, Fort Smith on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FF4Y2_0bbPXBhi00

ArtiZEN Market

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8501 US-271, Fort Smith, AR

Vendors from the River Valley collaborate to bring an exciting, new event to Fort Smith! The ArtiZEN Market is a seasonal, family oriented event consisting of hand crafted items, entertainment...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBtWO_0bbPXBhi00

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR AUDITIONS

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 N 19th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
116
Followers
180
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Hero#Tats Unis 72901
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy