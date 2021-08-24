Fort Smith calendar: What's coming up

(FORT SMITH, AR) Live events are lining up on the Fort Smith calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Smith area:

JV/Varsity Volleyball @ Paris - Southside Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4100 Gary St, Fort Smith, AR

Thursday August 26, 2021: Event listing from Southside: Thursday, August 26 from 5:00 PM to 11:59 PMSHS Volleyball Schedule

Apples, Beer, & Chili at Christ the King Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2121 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

Enjoy an adult's night out with all the apple desserts, home brew beer, and chili you can handle! There will be music and games too.

The Swade Diablos Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR

The Swade Diablos at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, Arkansas, États-Unis 72901, Fort Smith on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

ArtiZEN Market Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8501 US-271, Fort Smith, AR

Vendors from the River Valley collaborate to bring an exciting, new event to Fort Smith! The ArtiZEN Market is a seasonal, family oriented event consisting of hand crafted items, entertainment...

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR AUDITIONS Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 N 19th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at...