Chico, CA

Live events on the horizon in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 7 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Chico calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:

Northern California Women's Eclectic Tournament

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 999 Yosemite Dr, Chico, CA

Two-Day Eclectic Tournament: players play stroke play over two rounds, and the Eclectic score is taken from the lower score made on each of the 18 holes. Entrant must be a member of WGANC and a...

REAL-LIFE HEROES FUNDRAISER CAR SHOW- Community Event First Responders

Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1705 Manzanita Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

A Community Event for our First Responders brought to you by, Concours Elite Collision Center and The Chico Elks Lodge #423.

Fork in the Road — Meriam Park

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1930 Market Pl, Chico, CA

FORK IN THE ROAD FOOD TRUCKS + BEER + LIVE MUSIC + MISTERS! 5-8 PM | Free Admission | Entrance Gate is on NOTRE DAME BLVD. Come on back for another Fork in the Road at Meriam Park! Enjoy live...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Chico

Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT88, Chico, CA 95926

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs @ The Maltese

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1600 Park Ave, Chico, CA

Jenny Don't & The Spurs Live @ The Maltese 8.24.21 @9pm 21+ 1600 Park Ave. Chico, CA 95928

