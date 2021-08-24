Verte Partners With Manifest On Sustainable Supply Chain Solution
It's not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that's exactly what we're seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.www.benzinga.com
