Jackson events calendar

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

3rd Annual Summit Jackson Firefighters Ball Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 209 East Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

Come celebrate and remember the 20th anniversary of September 11th on September 11th, 2021!

#misec Jackson Social Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI

Due to the current pandemic, our in person meetups have been cancelled. However, join our slack channel https://misec.herokuapp.com/ and jump in the #jackson channel for a link to the virtual...

Grand River Farmers Market Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Jackson, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 9am - 2pmLocation: parking lot of Grand River Brewery at the intersection of Louis

2- Person Golf Scramble Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2401 Hilton Rd, Jackson, MI

2- Person Golf Scramble begins at 9:30am. Please register in advance at the Golf course tee off area @9am or see Mick on Lot 1 on 23rd street. The Golf Course is closed on Sunday mornings from...

FINAL DOWNFALL Religious Liberty's Last Stand Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Washington Ave, Jackson, MI

SESSION 1: Mon., August 23 at 6:30 p.m. A New World Order Explore an end-time prophecy that charts the course of world history, reveals where we are today in the Bible's prophetic timeline, and...