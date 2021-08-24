Saint Augustine events calendar

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saint Augustine area:

Saturday Morning at Fish Island Preserve Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Address: Plantation Island Drive South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for our monthly bird walk at the new Fish Island Preserve

KEITH HARKIN Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Keith Harkin, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

The Road Runner: Simple Food Fast Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1480 S Old A1A, St. Augustine, FL 32080

The Mind,Body & Soul Food Pop Up will be a look at the mixtures history of SoulFood and Caribbean flavors that tell my ancestral story

Peregrine Foundation Mini Golf Gala for Cancer Research Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Anastasia Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for the MINI GOLF GALA sponsored by the Peregrine Foundation for Cancer Research