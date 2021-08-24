Cancel
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo events coming soon

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are coming to San Angelo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Angelo:

How to do business with Goodfellow Air Force Base

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 69 N Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

At this training event, in the first half of the session, you will receive a general overview of how to effectively do business with government entities. This overview will review the specific...

The Midget Power y Espectaculo Charro

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

ATENCIÓN SAN ANGELO TXYa se termino la espera!!Gracias a toda la gente bonita que guardo sus boletos del evento que se pospuso.YA PRONTO LLEGAMOS!! Y con un espectáculo que NO TE PUEDES...

Endocrinology (San Angelo)

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

2nd Chance Prom: Be Your Own Super Hero

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Love Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

2nd Chance Prom Benefiting Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

