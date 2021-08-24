Albany events coming soon

(ALBANY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Albany calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:

ACA Varsity Football @ Westover Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2600 Partridge Dr, Albany, GA

The Westover (Albany, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, FL) on Saturday, August 28 @ 7p. Game Details: @ Hugh Mills Stadium

Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

Casting Crowns is coming to the Albany Civic Centre with Matthew West for the Only Jesus Spring 2020 tour on April 9th!

SWGA Black Business Month Reception Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 Pine Ave, Albany, GA

Celebrate the legacy of Black owned businesses in Southwest Georgia! Join us for the launch of the SWGA Black Chamber of Commerce!

Asian Doll August 28th Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Asian Doll Performing live . Powered by : All The MOTION promo

SOIREE AT PRETORIA Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 120 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

THE PREMIER ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING PARTY!! STRICTLY FOR THE FLY & SEXY PROFESSIONALS!!!