Johnson City, TN

Johnson City events calendar

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 7 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Johnson City area:

Spark Women: What No One Tells You About Being In Charge

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 404 South Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Joy McCray, Executive Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber, shares What No One Tells You About Being In Charge.

Adult Choreo Dance Class

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 423 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN

This is a beginner to intermediate choreography class. Our current class is structured around learning VEIL as a prop. Everyone is welcome to join & learn as performances are NOT required, but the...

Spanish Conversation

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN

Join us on August 25 for an informational introduction meeting to our weekly Spanish meetings. Each month, Volunteer Callie will lead discussions to help those who wish to practice their Spanish...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Johnson City, TN

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 S Roan St, Johnson City, TN

Hadoop is an open-source, a Java-based programming framework that continues the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. It based on the Google File System or GFS and...

