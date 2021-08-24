Cancel
Greenville, NC

What’s up Greenville: Local events calendar

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OG9c_0bbPWxSB00

Winter Wonderland Fashion Show

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Winter WonderLand Fashion show want to bring awareness to help fight against Breast Awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhORO_0bbPWxSB00

Taste of Chocolate Poetry and Arts...

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 406 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Enjoy an evening out with your special someone or friends. Taste Of Chocolate Poetry & Arts, and spoken word presents Grown and Sexy Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScfoK_0bbPWxSB00

Fly Fishing Class | Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3764 U.S. 264, Greenville, NC 27834

The Great Outdoor Provision Co. Fly Fishing Class is a very comprehensive one day course with two instructors for 8 students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oR4i_0bbPWxSB00

Annual Seafood Fest 2021

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Greenville NC Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents their annual Seafood Fest on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49muLz_0bbPWxSB00

Thickcums Entertainment Presents Bottles And Models

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3511 N Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Come And Party With Some Of The Thickest Bottle Girls In NC! Good Music, Drinks, And Dancing! This Is A Party You Don't Want To Miss!! 25+

