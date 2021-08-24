Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Live events on the horizon in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y86Ue_0bbPWwZS00

Luxury Tours

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1850 Legends Lane, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Food and Drink Tasting Tour. Port Orange, FL, about 20 minutes south of Daytona 500 and 10 minutes from Daytona Beach Shores.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ubYa_0bbPWwZS00

Daze Brunch/Pool Party

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daze Brunch/Pool Party Homecoming Closeout One last turn up before you leave town!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfizs_0bbPWwZS00

WHOE Weekend Oct. 7th-10th, 2021

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 640 Dr. MMB Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

WHOE® is back and better! Our 5th installment includes a full line-up of events and 2 host hotels to help you make the most of your weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7qBy_0bbPWwZS00

Full Force Dance Academy takes on the Coke Zero 400

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

We are proud to announce that Full Force Dance Academy will be performing at the Daytona International Speedway before the Coke Zero 400.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd7aQ_0bbPWwZS00

2021 An Advanced Course on Breast, Head and Neck Cancers

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211

Learn More

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

