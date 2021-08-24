Live events on the horizon in Daytona Beach
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1850 Legends Lane, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Food and Drink Tasting Tour. Port Orange, FL, about 20 minutes south of Daytona 500 and 10 minutes from Daytona Beach Shores.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Daze Brunch/Pool Party Homecoming Closeout One last turn up before you leave town!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 640 Dr. MMB Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
WHOE® is back and better! Our 5th installment includes a full line-up of events and 2 host hotels to help you make the most of your weekend!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
We are proud to announce that Full Force Dance Academy will be performing at the Daytona International Speedway before the Coke Zero 400.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211
