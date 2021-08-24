Rock Hill calendar: What's coming up
(ROCK HILL, SC) Live events are coming to Rock Hill.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Rock Hill area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Come join us in Rock Hill South Carolina as the host a gaming extravaganza. Fun for all the Family!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 830 South Spruce Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
This is an Empowerment Day for women focusing on the areas of Financial, Physical, Mental, & Spiritual. Lunch, shirt, & goody bag included.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 230 Gillway Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Ballet Inc. Falls into the season with new innovative works! This is a debut performance you don't want to miss!!
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:30 AM
Address: 135 East Main Street, Suite 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730
VOTED #1 DRAG BRUNCH BY CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE 2020 Join National Entertainer of the Year Buff Faye and her Divas for a SPECTACULAR DRAG BRUNCH
Comments / 0