Events on the Hagerstown calendar

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Live events are coming to Hagerstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Hagerstown Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT227, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Coffee & Connections Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Coffee & Connections is on Facebook. To connect with Coffee & Connections, join Facebook today.

Drop-In Zumba Class (FREE) Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 18023 Maugans Ave, Hagerstown, MD

Free Fitness Opportunity! Are you interested in group fitness classes but are not quite sure if they are for you. The Washington County Recreation Department is offering 3 FREE opportunities for...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Washington Co. Free Library

Washington County and the Crossroads of the American Revolution Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.