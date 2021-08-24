Merced events calendar

(MERCED, CA) Live events are lining up on the Merced calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Merced:

Operation clean waters Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 450 E Yosemite Ave suite c, Merced, CA

let's clean up the creek improving conditions for wild life and water ways div

F*LK TUESDAYS volume #2: RADIOACTIVE CAULIFLOWER with JONATHAN DAVID TRASH and KIM PABLO Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 432 W Main St, Merced, CA

TUESDAY AUGUST 24th 2021 8:00pm 21+ free For Volume #2 of F*LK TUESDAYS we bring you RADIOACTIVE CAULIFLOWER from Awahnichi/ El Olio Wolof https://awahnichi.bandcamp.com...

VIP Petcare at Armstrong's Pet World Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2941 G St., Merced, CA 95340

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Tools/Auto Auction - 1125 W 14th Street Merced CA, 95340 - AUGUST 26 Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

All items must be paid for in full within 5 days, and picked up within 10 days, of the auction closing date; this includes Sundays and Holidays. Items not paid for or picked up within these...

Ping Pong with the Police Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 655 W Main St, Merced, CA

Come play Ping Pong with the Police & a variety of other games at the Mainzer !