Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Live events coming up in Provo

Posted by 
Provo Post
Provo Post
 7 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Provo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRXJT_0bbPWqH600

Phillip Vo Live in Provo, UT (Intersect)

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 116 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

WED. SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - LIVE IN PROVO, UT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz4Pa_0bbPWqH600

THRIVE DAY FOR WOMEN

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Thrive Day for Women is a full-day event celebrating women Thriving beyond Mormonism.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwzua_0bbPWqH600

Prenatal Class in Provo | Part 1

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 585 N 500 W, Provo, UT

Call 801-374-1801 to register. This is an in-person class. Class size is limited to 10 couples. Masks […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Oa9_0bbPWqH600

City Council Work Meeting

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Start time varies. Materials and Agenda: agendas.provo.org Council meetings are broadcast live and available later on demand at youtube.com/user/ProvoCityCouncil To send comments to the Council or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTh0l_0bbPWqH600

VBB's Climb to Build Event

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3606 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

All-inclusive ropes course event which will benefit students in Ghana, Malawi, Mexico & Nepal by providing libraries and digital mentors.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
35
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Malawi#Ut#Mormonism#Agendas Provo Org Council#Mexico Nepal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit events calendar

1. Detroit: Breathe + Brew ..a Pop Up Yoga Event; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. YO GOTTI -CMG FAMILY TAKEOVER (VIP PIT TICKETS ONLY)40 TICKETS REMAINING!; 4. LUZCID w/ MIZE, NotLö & Fryar - Garden Theater - Detroit, MI - 10/2/2021; 5. Block Printing Workshop;
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Mississippi This Year, Prairie Arts Festival

Drawing tens of thousands of people and hundreds of vendors each year, the Prairie Arts Festival is one of the biggest arts and crafts fests in the nation! Fun for the entire family, the one-day event includes more than just great shopping. There are also kids’ activities, live entertainment, and more. For more information, call […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Mississippi This Year, Prairie Arts Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy