Live events coming up in Provo

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Provo area:

Phillip Vo Live in Provo, UT (Intersect) Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 116 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

WED. SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - LIVE IN PROVO, UT

THRIVE DAY FOR WOMEN Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Thrive Day for Women is a full-day event celebrating women Thriving beyond Mormonism.

Prenatal Class in Provo | Part 1 Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 585 N 500 W, Provo, UT

Call 801-374-1801 to register. This is an in-person class. Class size is limited to 10 couples. Masks […]

City Council Work Meeting Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Start time varies. Materials and Agenda: agendas.provo.org Council meetings are broadcast live and available later on demand at youtube.com/user/ProvoCityCouncil To send comments to the Council or...

VBB's Climb to Build Event Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3606 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

All-inclusive ropes course event which will benefit students in Ghana, Malawi, Mexico & Nepal by providing libraries and digital mentors.