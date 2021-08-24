Live events coming up in Provo
(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Provo area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 116 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601
WED. SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 - PHILLIP VO - LIVE IN PROVO, UT
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601
Thrive Day for Women is a full-day event celebrating women Thriving beyond Mormonism.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 585 N 500 W, Provo, UT
Call 801-374-1801 to register. This is an in-person class. Class size is limited to 10 couples. Masks […]
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Start time varies. Materials and Agenda: agendas.provo.org Council meetings are broadcast live and available later on demand at youtube.com/user/ProvoCityCouncil To send comments to the Council or...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3606 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601
All-inclusive ropes course event which will benefit students in Ghana, Malawi, Mexico & Nepal by providing libraries and digital mentors.
