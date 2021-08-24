Davenport events coming up
(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Davenport area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Gilda's Club Quad Cities invites you to our 9th Annual Bags 'n Brews on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 1-5 p.m. in Lindsay Park of the East Village of Davenport. This event is a bags tournament paired...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 4601 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Are you grieving for the loss of a spouse? Join us for this encouraging seminar. For more info and to register: griefshare.org/loss/events/3897
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 421 West River Drive, Davenport, IA 52801
It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event the Quad Cities Has Ever Seen…
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801
Electric Shock with QC Rock Academy in the Redstone Room for Back in Black Friday!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 199 W. River Dr., Davenport, IA 52801
Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.
