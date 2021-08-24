Events on the Scranton calendar

(SCRANTON, PA) Scranton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scranton:

Auction: PA - SCRANTON - 214cars Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address 210 MCALPINE STREET DURYEA, PA 18642 1922 Phone numbers (570)451-1871 451-1990 Working hours Sales are held Wednesday at 1000 EDT 08:00 to 17:00MON through FRI

Drag Show @ The Ritz! Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Drag Show @ The RItz! Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 7:30 Doors Open 8pm Event Menu available from the Black Box Cafe. BYOB for age 21 and over. Limited Reserved Table Seating $20 General Admission $15...

ZOOM Workshop: Attitude — PA CareerLink® Lackawanna County Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 135 Franklin Ave, Scranton, PA

Internet Access required. Mobile friendly. ZOOM presentation. To register please email mcoviello@edsisolutions.com for the meeting URL .

Microsoft Word (In Person) Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Vine St, Scranton, PA

Join us in the Community Room for Word class. To attend this event, email complab@albright.org or call 570-348-3000 ext. 3038

Family to Family: Helping Loved Ones with Mental Illness Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 500 Vine St, Scranton, PA

Learn tips on how to help loved ones who struggle with a mental illness to form better relationships and alleviate miscommunication.