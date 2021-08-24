Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute events calendar

Posted by 
Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 7 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Terre Haute area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYpSA_0bbPWns900

Launceston, AUS - Spinning Babies® Workshop w/ Fiona - 25 Aug, 2021

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

All health professionals with an interest in Physiological Birth are most welcome to attend this workshop about birthing wisdom. Midwives, doulas, birth educators, chiropractors, doctors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LRFk_0bbPWns900

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Buy Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores tickets for 08/28/2021 in Terre Haute, IN from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlVQE_0bbPWns900

Halloween Reveal Event!

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4800 S US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN

Halloween Reveal Event! August 28-29 🎃🎃🎃 Halloween costumes are hitting the floor! We have been stocking up all year long! Shop early for the best selection! Check out Facebook/Instagram for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7eXj_0bbPWns900

UMTRC Webinar - Application of Comprehensive Device Enabled Exams Via Video

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2901 Ohio Blvd, Terre Haute, IN

Review various use case applications for device enabled physical examinations via real time audio and video, including clinic to clinic and direct to consumer programs. When possible, the exam...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFXZh_0bbPWns900

Example Event 3

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5001 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
116
Followers
202
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Physiological Birth#Eastern Illinois Panthers#Facebook Instagram#Review#Consectetur#Ut Enim#Minim Veniam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy