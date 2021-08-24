Live events coming up in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Wichita Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita Falls:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hotter N' Hell Camp In at Wichita Falls MCC Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1401 Travis Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Looking for a cold place to sleep the night before you ride Hotter'N Hell 100? Wichita Falls MCC has open spots !!!

United Tour Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 511 Mississippi Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

United Tour at House of Empowerment Ministries, 511 Mississippi Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, Wichita Falls, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Events Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 501-603 Wichita St, Wichita Falls, TX

Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Events takes place August 29, 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Disney's Descendants: The Musical Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 919 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! It is...