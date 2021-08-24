Live events coming up in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Fargo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

Monthly Brewery Tours at Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102

Get a behind the scenes look at our newly renovated taproom, barbershop, brewing facility, and event space!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fargo, ND 58102

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Great Plains Social Studies Council 2021 Workshop Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1210 Albrecht Boulevard, Fargo, ND 58102

The 4th annual Great Plains Social Studies Workshop is open to all current, future, and former social studies educators.

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® - Fargo Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 3rd Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

The 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 4th, 2021 from 12pm-8pm! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!

TEDxFargo 2021: Beyond Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 314 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102

Welcome back, friends. Join us for "ideas worth spreading" on October 7th, 2021.