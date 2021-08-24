Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg calendar: Coming events

Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

FREE - Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course- Sept 18th(LYNCHBURG)

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

*** FREE COURSE*** *** PLEASE LIMIT TICKETS TO 2 PER ORDER *** The Virginia State Police would like to invite you to participate!

Timbrook Outdoor Storytimes: Session A - 8/24, 9/7 & 9/21

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:20 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Register your family for an Outdoor Storytime Session! Choose a timeslot between 10am and 1pm to come for a storytime on 8/24, 9/7 & 9/21!

Outdoor book+art

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:20 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:50 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Families or groups can enjoy an outdoor 30-minute art experience.

15th Anniversary Gala

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 712 Church St, Lynchburg, VA

Join us in celebrating our 15th Annervisary of service in the Lynchburg Community. We are beyond excited to announce our Gala Speaker will be Michael Oher.Michael Jerome Oher is a celebrated...

Daniel Barksdale's Still Wearing Your Name (The Stage Play)

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 615 Perrymont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Daniel Barksdale is back with a brand new theatrical stage play production, Daniel Barksdale's Still Wearing Your Name (The Stage Play).

ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

