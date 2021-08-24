Concord calendar: Events coming up

(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:

Briausha Bridal Shower Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley

Wear What You Dare Model Callout Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street Suite 104, Concord, NC 28025

We're looking for Charlotte's elite Women to "Wear What You Dare". To compete for a chance to win an all expense paid trip to Puerto Rico.

Boss Sisters Brunch Networking Event Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

This event is to inspire, uplift, educate and network with like minded sisters! Sharing info, helping the next get to their next level!

Unveiled Potential Bridal Intensive Workshop Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8 Church Street South, Concord, NC 28025

A 2 day workshop created for those to take their work and their business to the next level.

Comedy Zone at Buzzed Viking! Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1048 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast, #101, Concord, NC 28025

The Comedy Zone as seen on HBO and Starz is back at Buzzed Viking by popular demand!