Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Concord calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 7 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGTEP_0bbPWd2t00

Briausha Bridal Shower

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWnAp_0bbPWd2t00

Wear What You Dare Model Callout

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street Suite 104, Concord, NC 28025

We're looking for Charlotte's elite Women to "Wear What You Dare". To compete for a chance to win an all expense paid trip to Puerto Rico.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYRA7_0bbPWd2t00

Boss Sisters Brunch Networking Event

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

This event is to inspire, uplift, educate and network with like minded sisters! Sharing info, helping the next get to their next level!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ1kQ_0bbPWd2t00

Unveiled Potential Bridal Intensive Workshop

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8 Church Street South, Concord, NC 28025

A 2 day workshop created for those to take their work and their business to the next level.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lz6LF_0bbPWd2t00

Comedy Zone at Buzzed Viking!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1048 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast, #101, Concord, NC 28025

The Comedy Zone as seen on HBO and Starz is back at Buzzed Viking by popular demand!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Concord News Watch

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
108
Followers
205
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Government
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hbo#Starz#Buzzed Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy