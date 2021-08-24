Concord calendar: Events coming up
(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025
Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 11 Union Street Suite 104, Concord, NC 28025
We're looking for Charlotte's elite Women to "Wear What You Dare". To compete for a chance to win an all expense paid trip to Puerto Rico.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025
This event is to inspire, uplift, educate and network with like minded sisters! Sharing info, helping the next get to their next level!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 8 Church Street South, Concord, NC 28025
A 2 day workshop created for those to take their work and their business to the next level.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1048 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast, #101, Concord, NC 28025
The Comedy Zone as seen on HBO and Starz is back at Buzzed Viking by popular demand!
