Live events coming up in Redding

(REDDING, CA) Live events are lining up on the Redding calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Redding area:

RADKEY and Stay Out Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | ALL AGES | $10 TICKETS

Headwaters Kayak Lake Paint Party Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2655 Park Marina Drive, Redding, CA 96001

Join us at the Headwaters Adventure Co shop for an after hours paint party!

Rocktober Downtown Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Market St., Redding, CA 96001

Results Radio and Viva Downtown are proud to present Rocktober Downtown Sunday October 9 from 3p-7p in downtown Redding.

Holiday Boutique 2021 Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3590 Placer Street, CA, Redding, CA 96001

Mark your calendars! It's back again for hopefully another successful year. First Christian Church is having it's Holiday Boutique.

Taste of Redding 2021 Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

The Taste of Redding is held at the Redding Sculpture Park at City Hall! Come enjoy an outdoor event that everyone will enjoy!