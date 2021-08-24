Idaho Falls events coming soon

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Idaho Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Idaho Falls:

Fit Kids Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 2030 Jennie Lee Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Held Monday through Thursday inside Club Apple's gymnasium. Fit Kids is a fitness class for kids ages 6 and up. This is a fun and active classes where kids use their body weight to become strong...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

In-Person Prenatal Classes: Pregnancy through Parenthood Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2325 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

It is time to get prepared to welcome your baby into the world.

Hydro Power Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 2030 Jennie Lee Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Mondays with Leslee, Tuesdays with Shawna, Wednesdays with Miranda, Thursdays with Becka HYDRO POWER- MOVE the water! A mid to high intensity workout. Intervals, circuit, HIT and other class...

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!