What’s up Spring Hill: Local events calendar

(SPRING HILL, FL) Spring Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spring Hill:

DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29 Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29 is on Facebook. To connect with DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29, join Facebook today.

Locomo Skate Night Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10451 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL

This is Pine Grove's First Skate Night of the Year! A percentage of all proceeds will go back to Pine Grove. Make sure to mention that your student goes to Pine Grove when you check in :)

Thirsty Thursday Hernando Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3192 Shoal Line Blvd, Hernando Beach, FL

A little water side atmosphere for drinks and food. Regarding the latest information on Covid: If you are uncomfortable coming out to events, please take care of yourself and DO NOT RSVP. Anyone...

A Night of Hope Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34607

It's that wonderful time of the year, A Night of Hope is coming! Get ready for a fun evening with dinner, silent auction and tasting event.