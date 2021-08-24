Coming soon: Bowling Green events

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bowling Green:

BGHS Class of 1976 45th Reunion Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

It’s time for our 45th Reunion! Enjoy an evening of food, drink, music, and reminiscing with friends!

On Campus Preview Day: November 13, 2021 Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

The Gatton Academy will host it's last Preview Day of the fall semester on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM (Central)

60 MINUTE SWEATCAMP Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 225 East 3rd Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101

ONE HOUR GROUP WORKOUT SESSION FOR ALL FITNESS LEVELS ; NO EQUIPMENT NEEDED. (Open to ages 18-55)

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Bowling Green Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT222, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

2021 7th Annual Fireman's Ball Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1202 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, dancing, bourbon tasting and dinner.