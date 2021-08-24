Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach events coming up

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 7 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Myrtle Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URIfH_0bbPWSHm00

The Carolina Opry Show

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

If you can only make it to one show while in Myrtle Beach, just make sure you make it to this one! The Carolina Opry puts on a show-stopping performance that will entertain every member in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GYC1_0bbPWSHm00

Sons of Paradise at Bourbon Street

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 5307 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Sons of Paradise returns to Myrtle Beach to play Bourbon Street. Show at 9:30. No cover!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSh4I_0bbPWSHm00

Coastal Carolina Football Pep Rally with Beachside Fluff

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come out and support Coastal Carolina Football with a pep rally! There will be Cornhole, Door Prizes, Rubber Ducky Hunt, Vendors, 50/50 Raffle, Mobile Bar, Live Music, and Live coverage from WBTW...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNZgX_0bbPWSHm00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o15hK_0bbPWSHm00

Don Andrews AWS Workshop

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Address: 7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Don is an exceptional instructor and demonstrator. His loose and luscious use of color captures all.

Myrtle Beach Times

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

