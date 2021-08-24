Cancel
Report: U.S. Imports Tracking for 20% YoY Growth With China, India, Vietnam Leading

Jungle Scout's 2021 Global Imports Report analyzes international trade trends; projected annual growth could be snuffed out by COVID-19 and variant spread. AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, launched its annual 2021 Global Imports Report, which reveals projected growth of U.S. imports in 2021 in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

