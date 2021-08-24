Grand Junction events calendar

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Live events are lining up on the Grand Junction calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

Drowning Pool & ILL NINO Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Drowning Pool and ILL NINO with Hed PE and Evolution Empire LIVE AT MESA THEATER OCTOBER 23rd!

EXILE Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Exile is America’s longest running band at 58 years of music. This ultimate cross-over band has sold over 8 million records worldwide.

Young Artists Concert: Mariama Alcântara & Zerek Dodson GRAND JUNCTION Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.