Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction events calendar

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Live events are lining up on the Grand Junction calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XW4U_0bbPWO0600

Drowning Pool & ILL NINO

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Drowning Pool and ILL NINO with Hed PE and Evolution Empire LIVE AT MESA THEATER OCTOBER 23rd!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxKGd_0bbPWO0600

EXILE

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Exile is America’s longest running band at 58 years of music. This ultimate cross-over band has sold over 8 million records worldwide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJ3hy_0bbPWO0600

Young Artists Concert: Mariama Alcântara & Zerek Dodson GRAND JUNCTION

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
105
Followers
204
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Live Events#Mesa Theater#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Grand Junction Lions Club conducts check presenting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season for a total of $22,500. Grand Valley Public radio (KAFM), Colorado Mesa University, and the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) were the recipients of todays awards. There’s a committee that chooses who the recipients will be based off capitol projects, so things you can see and feel to ensure that the money will remain in use in the Grand Valley for a long period of time.
PoliticsRecorder

Publicize your fall event in the Valley Guide calendar

Does your group or town have an event planned for this fall? This could be church suppers, library events, club events, fall festivals, holiday bazaars — anything that’s open to the public and that happens between Sept. 15 and Thanksgiving. Publicize them for free in the Fall Valley Guide calendar. Email complete details about your event to charris@recorder.com. Photos are welcome. Deadline: Aug. 30.
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Residents meet with Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel visited the Octopus coffee on Thursday. Residents in the city were able to meet him and discuss issues that they had on their minds. Some of the discussions were housing for the homeless, city council members, and marijuana regulations. The...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado River Towns | Grand Junction

Welcome to Grand Junction, the town named for the meeting of two rivers. Dave Fishell pulled his pickup truck off of the serpentine road ascending the Colorado National Monument, overlooking Grand Junction in Mesa County. He had spied a family visiting from Buffalo attempting to take a selfie and stepped out to offer his services as a photographer — in addition to his role as local historian.
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
Las Vegas, NVthis song is sick

EDC Las Vegas Announces 2022 Dates

Many of those who are attending EDC Las Vegas in 2021 are still preparing for the flagship Insomniac festival in October, however dates for next year’s iteration have already been revealed. In an email to ticket-holders, CEO Pasquale Rotella shares the news that EDC Las Vegas 2022 will take place May 20-22. The announcement also comes with “something special.”
MusicJamBase

Real Estate Details ‘Days’ 10th Anniversary Concerts

Real Estate will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Days studio album at four special shows tacked on to the group’s upcoming fall tour. Each concert will see Real Estate performing the album in its entirety. The run begins at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20. Real...
Advocacydancingastronaut.com

Groove Cruise announces fundraising livestream Cruisin’ For Kindness

On August 28 and 29, Groove Cruise will be hosting a fundraising livestream that features Phase 2 contestants taking to the cruise line’s virtual stage for a number of prizes. Points for the contest will be determined through live voting and donations raised during the event, with all proceeds going towards the Whet Foundation. The Florida-based Whet Foundation offers grassroots disaster relief for the underprivileged, and works within South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.
Electionsdjmag.com

Echostage voted world’s No.1 club in DJ Mag Top 100 clubs poll 2021

Echostage has been voted the World’s No.1 Club in this year’s Top 100 Clubs poll. The 16 months since our last Top 100 Clubs list have not been kind, with venues across the world shut due to Covid-19 — many still waiting to reopen, and some that never will. The ones that have survived have done so thanks to innovation, support from fans, and, it’s probably fair to say, a bit of luck too. As more of the world’s dancefloors begin to fill once again, we asked you, the public, to vote for your favourite places to party.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Tina Peters supporters rally in Grand Junction

About 200 supporters of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters gathered for a noon rally Saturday in Grand Junction. Peters’ office is being investigated for alleged participation in an elections system security breach by the Colorado secretary of state, the Mesa County district attorney’s office, and the FBI. The rally took place just west […] The post Tina Peters supporters rally in Grand Junction appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Public HealthNarcity

6 Big Events In Ontario You'll Have To Be Vaccinated For To Attend

Ontario is gearing up with more events, but if you are looking to attend, you may need to be vaccinated. Concerts, sporting events, and festivals across Ontario are now commonly asking guests to show proof of vaccination before attending in-person events. Alternatively, some events are accepting negative COVID-19 test results in lieu of vaccination.
Public Healthdaytonatimes.com

Live Nation to require vaccination or negative test at venues, events

Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October, the live en- tertainment giant confirmed over the weekend. The California-based company, which runs numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate will...
MusicantiMUSIC

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals. The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy